Father and son enjoying life at ambitious Cork pharma plant

Father and son John and Killian Hackett are enjoying working together at Thermo Fisher Scientific, which has been operating successfully for the past 18 months at its site in Currabinny, Co Cork.

The site has hosted pharmaceutical manufucturing for the past 45 years, Thermo Fisher Scientfic having acquired the plant in 2019 from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in a deal reportedly worth €90 million. The sale saw the ownership of the site, including all facilities, business operations and around 400 employees transfer to Thermo Fisher.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has ambitious plans for the Cork site, which produces active pharmaceutical ingredients across a range of disease areas to supply to clients world-wide.

Munster is an extremely attractive location for the life sciences sector due to its infrastructure, capacity, and strong talent pool.

In August, the company announced 36 new roles for experienced professionals in the areas of science, engineering and operations, bringing the Thermo Fisher Scientific Cork workforce to over 450 employees.

The new roles are due to continued growth and business generation at the Cork site, which is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO). The site is a contract pharma manufacturing facility and part of the company’s Pharma Services business.

Today, Thermo Fisher’s leading pharma services network offers drug substance, drug development, clinical trials, drug product and viral vector development and manufacturing solutions to companies of all sizes.

The Thermo Fisher plant in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork,. Since January last, Thermo Fisher is at the heart of the global response to Covid-19 to rapidly identify future treatment options and develop a possible vaccine. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Q&A with father and son co-workers

John Hackett is employed in shift processing plant support, working across manufacturing operations with a specific focus on problem solving.

Killian Hackett is an apprentice in electrical instrumentation, a four-year programme. He is involved in the maintenance of all equipment in accordance with safety and quality excellence.

The purpose of the Apprenticeship Programme is to develop the best and brightest apprentices to become world-class professionals in their fields.

John and Killian, how do you find working together at Thermo Fisher Scientific?

Killian Hackett: “I’m living at home still, and thankfully, we get on well with each other. Working and living together is a balance but it seems to be working well for us. Onsite, some days, I could see my dad five times. The next week, I might not see him at all.”

John Hackett: “I’m incredibly proud of Killian, and how he has taken on the apprenticeship and really embraced the work. What is great about working at Thermo Fisher Scientific is the positive environment we work in — it is very team orientated. I know some families who have had generations working on the site, while others have been working here for decades. There is a real sense of togetherness.”

John, tell us about your journey on-site since 1997, coming from Murphy’s Brewery.

John Hackett: “Before starting back in 1997, I worked for three and a half years in Murphy’s Brewery. It was temporary work, so when a job came up at the site here, I applied for it and got it. I started in November 1997 as a Process Operator. In 2007, I moved into a role in Shift Processing Plant Support and that is where I am to date.

“A typical day for me starts at 7am with a handover of what happened on plant the night before. From there a team of us makes a roster for the day including a list of engineering work that needs to be done before we start allocating jobs and writing permits to grant permission to proceed with that job. It is key that everything is documented and safe. Between all of that, you are fielding calls from across the site and allocating the right people to rectify any issues. It honestly is a job that is always interesting and never boring.”

Killian, tell us about your decision to enter the apprenticeship programme, having developed a love of electrics from your grandfather?

Killian Hackett: “I used to work with my granddad, who was an electrician, so I was always looking at apprenticeships coming out of school. As my father worked on the site, I knew it would be a good place to work if I got an apprenticeship there.

“I applied in January 2018 when I was doing my Leaving Cert. I did an aptitude test for both mechanical and electrical. They did ask ‘what would you prefer?’ and I always said I would take both… but if I had the choice, it would be electrical. I’m now an apprentice in Electrical Instrumentation, a four year programme, and I’m involved in the maintenance of all the equipment here at Thermo Fisher Scientific.”

What is the workplace environment like?

Killian Hackett: “Thermo Fisher Scientific is a great place to work for apprentices. When we started, we were told to apply for night courses and they would be covered. At the end of the day, having more qualified people here is beneficial for everyone, so we are encouraged to progress.”

John Hackett: “There are real opportunities on the site, which is fantastic to see. If you’re showing a will to learn, and move on, you are supported.”

What challenges does working on the same site bring and what are the opportunities?

John Hackett: “Other than the obvious advantage of being able to carpool to work, it is great to have someone in the family who understands the work that I do and whose eyes don’t glaze over when I talk about it.”

Dave Herlihy, Liam Flavin, Carol-Anne Sheehy, Michael Middleton and Cormac Murphy of life sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific, marking the launch of a €45,000 Community Partnership Grant for its double anniversary with its volunteer team in Currabinny, Cork. The grant will be divided between local community groups and charities chosen by the employees. Picture Darragh Kane

Tell us about the company's engagement with communities.

John Hackett: “There are some great community engagement projects happening at Thermo Fisher Scientific like the work with primary and secondary school students to engage in STEM.

"We also have our Community Action Council that reaches out directly with the local community — delivering Easter eggs to local hospitals and nursing homes to cleaning the Lower Harbour.

"The company also provides financial support to the community. Last month, we launched a €45,000 community grant, divided between local community groups and charitable causes close to the hearts of employees.”