Apple faces lawsuit over CEO Cook's comments

Apple faces lawsuit over CEO Cook's comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook said there was no proof they defrauded or intended to defraud the plaintiffs

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 23:07
Jonathan Stempel

Apple has been ordered to face a proposed class-action lawsuit by shareholders who accused chief executive Tim Cook of concealing falling demand for iPhones in China, resulting in billions of investor losses.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said shareholders led by a UK pension fund can sue over Mr Cook’s comment on a November 1, 2018, analyst call that while Apple was facing sales pressure in some emerging markets, saying: “I would not put China in that category”.

Apple told suppliers to curb production a few days after Mr Cook spoke, and on January 2, 2019, unexpectedly cut its quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9bn, which Mr Cook blamed in part on pressure on China’s economy from US-China trade tensions. The lowered revenue forecast was the first by Apple since the iPhone’s launch in 2007. Shares of Apple fell 10% the next day, erasing $74bn of market value.

Apple and Mr Cook have said there was no proof they defrauded or intended to defraud the plaintiffs. 

In a 23-page decision, Judge Rogers said shareholders plausibly alleged that Mr Cook’s statements on the analyst call about China were materially false and misleading. 

She said while Mr Cook might not have known specifics about “troubling signs” in China that the company had begun seeing, it “strains credulity” he would have been in the dark about the trade tensions and their possible impact on Apple. 

The plaintiffs raised a “strong inference” that Mr Cook knew about the risks when discussing China on the call. 

Reuters

Read More

Apple declares ‘new era’ as it unveils four 5G-powered iPhone 12 devices


More in this section

Sainsbury - Asda merger Too early to say if Irish Argos stores included in wider closures
Cork-based Green Rebel Marine becomes partners with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd Cork-based Green Rebel Marine becomes partners with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 24, 2020 Rental costs to haunt M&S as losses mount
FRANCE-TOURISM-LODGING-AIRBNB

Airbnb to share financial information ahead of IPO

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices