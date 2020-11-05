Apple faces lawsuit over CEO Cook's comments

Apple has been ordered to face a proposed class-action lawsuit by shareholders who accused chief executive Tim Cook of concealing falling demand for iPhones in China, resulting in billions of investor losses.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said shareholders led by a UK pension fund can sue over Mr Cook’s comment on a November 1, 2018, analyst call that while Apple was facing sales pressure in some emerging markets, saying: “I would not put China in that category”.

Apple told suppliers to curb production a few days after Mr Cook spoke, and on January 2, 2019, unexpectedly cut its quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9bn, which Mr Cook blamed in part on pressure on China’s economy from US-China trade tensions. The lowered revenue forecast was the first by Apple since the iPhone’s launch in 2007. Shares of Apple fell 10% the next day, erasing $74bn of market value.

Apple and Mr Cook have said there was no proof they defrauded or intended to defraud the plaintiffs.

In a 23-page decision, Judge Rogers said shareholders plausibly alleged that Mr Cook’s statements on the analyst call about China were materially false and misleading.

She said while Mr Cook might not have known specifics about “troubling signs” in China that the company had begun seeing, it “strains credulity” he would have been in the dark about the trade tensions and their possible impact on Apple.

The plaintiffs raised a “strong inference” that Mr Cook knew about the risks when discussing China on the call.

Reuters