Airbnb to share financial information ahead of IPO

Airbnb is expected to make available its financial information for the first time in a bid to woo investors ahead of a much-anticipated stock-market listing.

The home rental company, which said in August it had filed confidentially for a listing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, is aiming to raise up to $3bn (€2.6bn) in an IPO before the end of this year.

Airbnb’s listing will come in a tight window for public debuts during an eventful year. Covid-19 and the uncertain outcome of the US presidential election had led companies to think twice before tapping the market, while the holiday calendar in the remainder of the year means there is a shorter timeframe to get deals done. Timing of the IPO filing could still change.

While Airbnb had been sending incremental updates to the market signalling that its debut is on the way, such as announcing that it has chosen Nasdaq Global Select Market to host its listing, the public filing will serve as the key milestone. It will be allowed to start taking orders for shares from investors 15 days after the documents are available.

The San Francisco-based company was valued at $18bn in April when it raised $2bn in debt from investors at the depth of the pandemic. That was a significant drop from its earlier peak valuation of $31bn in a 2017 fundraising round.

Bloomberg