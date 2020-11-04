Rental costs to haunt M&S as losses mount

Despite some encouraging results, there remains an 'elephant in the room' for the luxury retailer.
Rental costs to haunt M&S as losses mount
Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 15:05
Geoff Percival

Huge rent and lease costs are set to haunt retail giant Marks & Spencer despite it seeing some recovery hopes from an historic first-half loss.

The retailer reported the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly listed company after clothing sales were hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, but an encouraging performance in food sent its battered shares higher.

“There are some positive noises … but the elephant in the room remains the company’s £2.5bn (€2.8bn) of lease obligations, which tie it into the traditional retail world and all its associated challenges,” said John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin.

M&S made a pre-tax loss before one-off items of £17.4m for the six months to the end of September — its first loss since joining the stock market in 1926.

Investors took comfort in the fact that the half-year loss was not as bad as feared and from the initial success of a partnership with online retailer Ocado, which has given M&S’ food business an online presence for the first time.

