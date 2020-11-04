Cork communications software firm surpasses 300,000 users on back of Covid-19 boost

Cork communications software company Workvivo has surpassed 300,000 users of its platform worldwide, with the company on target to have one million users of their platform by the end of next year.

Workvivo, which helps businesses connect with employees across multiple sites, has witnessed a steady increase in levels of engagement on its platform as remote working first mandated by Covid-19 lockdowns in March continues for workers worldwide.

In the past year, the firm has experienced over 200% growth in user numbers. 40% of its customer base has joined the platform since March.

On the back of this success, Workvivo founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon have been shortlisted as finalists in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition, a global recognition programme run in more than 60 countries.

“Good things happen when you get employee engagement right in an organisation” according to Workvivo CEO John Goulding.

“Our platform helps organisations get things right when it comes to employee engagement.”

“All the things that you would have had to do in a physical working environment in terms of employee morale, positivity, shining a light on the positive things in the organisation, bringing the goals of the organisation alive and bringing the values of the organisation alive - you now have to do that digitally and that’s where our platform comes in.”

The company currently employs 35 staff, but in September announced plans to create an additional 100 new jobs within the next three years as businesses look to increase focus on employee engagement.

Workvivo’s customers in Ireland include Woodies, Trigon Hotels, Bus Eireann, Irish Rail, Teagasc and UCC.