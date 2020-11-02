US software company to create 200 jobs in Galway 

A US software firm is set to create 200 new jobs in Galway.

Diligent Corporation is to establish its European hub in the west of Ireland, creating the roles in customer support, customer success, finance, product, HR and marketing.

Based in New York, the software company “empowers leaders to turn governance into a competitive advantage through unparalleled insight and highly secure, integrated SaaS applications”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Business Leo Varadkar said the announcement is “great news” for Galway.

“By choosing to establish their European hub in the county, Diligent Corporation can look forward to accessing a rich pool of talent to fill these 200 jobs this decision will create,” he said.

“I wish them the very best with the development and hope they continue to build on their relationship with Ireland.”

Diligent’s CEO stated that the company was making “a critical investment to accelerate our growth strategy and attract exceptional talent to our team”.

Brian Stafford said: “The key to our continued success is great people who are committed to our mission of providing clients with insights and technology to power modern governance.

“The excellent talent available in the Galway community will support the nearly 50% of our client base located outside of the U.S., enabling us to enhance the customer experience and achieve our long-term goals.

“We are very pleased to establish this cross-functional office in Ireland and to be in the good company of many thriving tech companies.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said the jobs would be a welcome boost to Galway’s economy.

“It is a huge vote of confidence in Ireland and demonstrates our continued agile and adaptable business environment at a time of unprecedented global flux due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Ireland offers a safe and stable investment location with access to the EU market, an educated and skilled workforce and an attractive environment where people want to live and work.”

Diligent’s investment in Galway is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.