Ryanair records €197m loss and expects higher deficits

Coronavirus saw 99% of the carrier’s fleet grounded for four months between mid-March and the end of June
Ryanair records €197m loss and expects higher deficits

Ryanair has recorded a 197m euro loss for the first half of the year. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 06:32
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Ryanair said is preparing for a “hugely challenging” period to continue as it reported a loss of €197m in the first half of the year.

And the low-cost airline said it “expects to record higher losses” in the second half of the year, despite having a lower cost base and a stronger balance sheet.

Coronavirus saw 99% of the carrier’s fleet grounded for four months between mid-March and the end of June.

The company said traffic in the first half of the year fell from 86 million to 17 million passengers compared with the same period last year, around 80%.

Its revenue dropped 78% to €1.18bn, while the loss in this half-year contrasts with a profit after tax of €1.15bn in the first half of last financial year.

With almost no traffic in the first quarter of the year, the “vast majority” of the first half of the year’s revenue was earned in the second quarter, the firm said.

It added: “Given the current Covid-19 uncertainty, Ryanair cannot provide FY21 PAT (profit after tax) guidance at this time.

“The Group expects to carry approx. 38m passengers in FY21, although this guidance could be further revised downwards if EU Govts continue to mismanage air travel and impose more uncoordinated travel restrictions or lock downs this winter.”

Read More

Covid lockdowns bring recession threat back to Europe

More in this section

Dublin Airport hangar six dispute Aer Lingus reaffirms plan to restore Cork and Shannon, if Government meets conditions
Major High Court judgment on tax appeal to be closely watched Major High Court judgment on tax appeal to be closely watched
Business Movers Business Movers
ryanairpa-source#covid-19place: europeplace: republic of irelandplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices