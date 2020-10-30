Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Maples and Calder, Aergo Capital, Wisetek, Wm. O'Brien, Critical Health Care and Hammerson.

Claire Morrissey has joined Maples and Calder as a partner and head of the law firm's data, commercial and technology practice in Dublin. She was previously a partner at A&L Goodbody, and has also worked in London with law firms Olswang and with Slaughter & May. A leading adviser on data, technology and commercial contracts with particular expertise in GDPR compliance and investigations, emerging technologies and complex sourcing projects, Claire also advises on the technology, IP and data aspects of joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions. She has advised on a wide range of commercial contracts. The Maples Group has 18 offices worldwide, including EU offices in Dublin, Jersey, London, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Paul Naylor has been appointed as chief commercial officer of structured asset products with Aergo Capital, the aircraft leasing and trading company. Paul has over 35 years’ experience in the aviation sector, having joined Aergo from Bristol Associates where he spent 20 years as managing director (Europe). Prior to this, he was VP Marketing Europe for American Express Bank where he was responsible for originating and managing aviation loans and leases. He holds a Bsc in Business and Finance from University of Florida and a Diploma in International Business from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, Netherlands. Fred Browne, CEO of Aergo Capital, said: “Paul is an outstanding aviation industry expert in the remarketing of off-lease and on-lease aircraft. I have no doubt that Paul’s unrivalled expertise will continue to enhance the reputation of Aergo as an established and ambitious company.”

Paul Cogan has joined IT firm Wisetek as chief financial officer. He also joins the board of the IT asset disposal, data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services company, effective immediately. He is responsible for the financial operations of Wisetek in Ireland, and its facilities in the UK, the USA, the Middle East and Thailand. He brings more than 20 years of financial experience, including as group CFO with the Irish Times. He has also held senior finance roles with Diageo, including global sell to cash director and commercial finance director for the Nordic Region. He also held a number of senior positions in Hungary and Denmark during his 18 years with the company. He holds a degree in Business and Accounting from the University of Limerick.

Gavin McBride has been appointed to the role of international business development manager with Wm. O'Brien, the international heavy lift solutions provider. With nearly 20 years’ working in the wind industry, Gavin brings a wealth of experience to the company. He has worked in various roles from project management to sales and has extensive expertise on large scale heavy lift projects. He previously worked with Windhoist, the Scottish wind turbine installation contractors, where he played an integral role in heavy lift projects from Finland to South Africa, and Australia to the USA. William O’Brien, managing director of Wm. O’Brien, said: “It’s a very exciting time for the company as our overseas business is growing exponentially. Having Gavin on board will allow us to further strengthen our foothold in the European, American, African and Middle Eastern markets.”

Sai Manchikalapati has been appointed as regulatory affairs specialist with Critical Healthcare, provider of frontline medical and healthcare products to global emergency services, with offices in Tullamore, Co Offaly. The firm is also a supplier of 'Covid-aware' PPE and infection control items to the HSE. Sai is responsible for the validation and verification of documents to ensure that medical devices placed on the market adhere to EU Regulation and EU Regulation Personal Protective Equipment. He will also manage the Internal Regulatory Portfolio covering both ISO and CE certification. Sai joins Critical Healthcare from medical device company, Cook Medical, where he worked in Regulatory Affairs. Sai brings a wealth of experience in conducting phase one clinical trial approvals as per ICH guidelines and Biotechnology product introduction and approvals across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. He holds a master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Business and Technology.

Connor Owens has been appointed as director of Ireland with Hammerson, the retail space developer. He will lead the operation across Dundrum Town Centre, the ILAC Centre, Swords Pavilions and other commercial spaces. A fellow chartered accountant, he joins from the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), where he was the head of asset management and recovery, developing strategies for mixed use developments and driving returns from NAMA’s retail portfolio. He has also worked in real estate advisory and banking. He brings extensive experience of both running and driving value from retail, office, and mixed use assets, and of managing and motivating teams to ensure they deliver key strategic objectives. He has also worked closely and productively with a broad range of international Joint Venture partners, as well as other key stakeholders. He will formally join the business in February 2021.