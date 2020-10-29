Glanbia shares spurt 10% higher adding  €225m to market value within minutes   

Glanbia had been under pressure long before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis
Glanbia shares spurt 10% higher adding  €225m to market value within minutes   

Siobhán Talbot, group managing director, Glanbia said she expect the company to continue to build momentum into Q4 and to exit the year well-positioned for 2021 growth. File picture: Dylan Vaughan

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 11:18
Eamon Quinn

Shares in Glanbia raced 10% higher adding around €225m to its stock market value within minutes, after delivering a rare positive update on the way its international operations are weathering the global pandemic.   

Glanbia had been under pressure long before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis in March as investors focused on the performance of the spate of major consumer food acquisitions the company executed in recent years, and even on its long-standing traditional investments in cheese plants in the US.         

The shares spurt which was also helped by it announcing a €50m shares-buyback plan has clawed back a significant part of the losses suffered by Glanbia investors in the past year, boosting the value of the Irish-owned multinational to over €2.28bn. The shares are still 20% down from a year ago, however.      

In its update, Glanbia reported "improving trends" in the third quarter, with revenues at its Glanbia Nutritionals operation soaring, its Glanbia Performance Nutrition posting double-digit margins despite squeezed revenues, and its so-called Joint Ventures operation continuing "to deliver a robust performance".

Siobhán Talbot, group managing director, said the performance was likely to stretch through the final three months of the year, and perhaps for longer. 

"We expect to continue to build momentum into Q4 and to exit the year well-positioned for 2021 growth,” Ms Talbot said.

Read More

Clonakilty Distillery to begin exporting to UK

More in this section

Glanbia launches €50m share buyback programme amidst 'improving trends' in Q3 Glanbia launches €50m share buyback programme amidst 'improving trends' in Q3
Regeneron reports positive results for its Covid-19 treatment Regeneron reports positive results for its Covid-19 treatment
China US Taiwan Arms Sales Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows
glanbiastock market

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices