Take away food delivery firms Hero and Just Eat thrive in pandemic         

Food delivery firms Delivery Hero and Just Eat posted increased sales but other companies such as Heineken continue to warn about the fallout from the Covid-19 economic crisis.

Delivery Hero said order numbers and revenue approximately doubled in the third quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic drove demand for food-delivery companies. It narrowed its full-year revenue guidance to €2.7bn to €2.8bn, as third-quarter revenue rose to €776.4m from €390.6m a year earlier. Following its entry into Japan in September, Delivery Hero said it would continue to invest in the country and expand to more cities by year-end. And in South Korea, it still expects its bid for control of the country's biggest food delivery app, Woowa Brothers, to get regulatory approval this year.

Just Eat Takeaway, one of Europe’s biggest food-delivery firms, similarly said orders rose substantially in the third quarter, up 46% as the company expanded into new markets through acquisitions.

Even as profits in the competitive industry remain elusive, driving consolidation, online food delivery has been one of the few sectors to benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers stuck at home are turning to smartphone apps to order food from restaurants and grocery stores, which, in turn, are relying on delivery to help make up for fewer visitors.

Other big companies have been badly hit by the health restrictions across the world. Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, plans to cut personnel expenses by 20% at its headquarters and regional offices as Covid-19’s resurgence clouds its outlook. Although beer volume fell less than analysts expected in the third quarter -- 1.9% on an organic basis, compared with a 6.6% consensus -- volatility due to the pandemic makes it impossible to provide a specific forecast, the company said.

After holding off on job cuts through 2020, Heineken is moving to streamline its office functions from the beginning of next year. The better-than-expected sales performance was driven by Heineken’s main be er brand, which was been a marketing focus in recent years and is widely available in supermarkets as bars in some countries continue to face restrictions.

Danish brewer Carlsberg earlier this week lifted its forecast for a second time. Distiller Campari also reported strong results, and leader Anheuser-Busch InBev is set to report earnings later this week. Heineken shares fell as much as 3% in Amsterdam. They’ve lost 18% this year.

Meanwhile, GSK, or Glaxo, cautioned full-year earnings would likely come in at the lower end of its forecast range after the Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on its vaccines unit, with people in the US shunning visits to their doctor for their shots. The drugmaker’s shingles vaccine Shingrix, the biggest driver of sales growth last year, saw quarterly revenue fall 30% from a year earlier to £374m, some 18.5% below market expectations.

Bloomberg, Irish Examiner, Reuters