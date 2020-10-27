Clonakilty Distillery to begin exporting to UK

The West Cork distillery will become part of Mangrove's portfolio of exclusive brands 
Founders of Clonakilty Distillery, Michael and Helen Scully with some of their award-winning products.

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 17:38
Nicole Glennon

The award-winning Clonakilty Distillery are partnering with premium drinks importer and distributor Mangrove UK. 

The West Cork distillery will become part of Mangrove's portfolio of exclusive brands and begin exporting their whiskeys and gins to the UK market.

Clonakilty Distillery, who began manufacturing hand sanitizers earlier this year to help meet Covid-19 demand, already export to Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands, Japan and Russia, as well as 12 US states and two Canadian provinces.

The distillery, owned by the Scully family, commenced distilling in March 2019 and in its first year was awarded World’s Best Irish New Make Single Pot Still at the World Whiskey Awards 2020. They use their own barley, grown on their maritime coastline, to produce a triple distilled premium quality Irish single pot still whiskey.

The Clonakility Irish whiskey range includes its Double Oak, Port Cask and Single Grain Bordeaux whiskeys.

CEO Michael Scully said: “As a genuine Irish Atlantic Ocean distillery, we feel our award-winning spirits offer a pretty unique experience for discerning consumers. We are excited to be working in partnership with Mangroves and expanding our offerings into the UK market."

Nick Gillett, Managing Director at Mangrove UK said: "The number of awards that the Clonakilty Distillery has won in just two years highlights the exceptional qualities of this whiskey." 

