Panda owner is eyeing more buys in the UK

Irish waste management group Beauparc is actively looking at more acquisition opportunities in the UK as part of a large scale ongoing investment programme.

Just last month, Beauparc — which owns the Greenstar and Panda Waste brands in Ireland — added to its UK operations with the near €22m purchase of Leeds-based LSS Waste Management, making the Irish group the largest privately owned waste recycling company in West Yorkshire.

Beauparc also owns A1 Skips, OZO, Bioverda, and Big Belly bins.

It has now followed that move with a €66m investment in two new-build recycling facilities in the UK, in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

Beauparc has made six acquisitions in the UK in total and plans on continuing that trend in order to realise its growth potential in that market.

“We now have a firm base to build the group further in the UK,” said Brian McCabe, Beauparc chief executive.

“Our [UK] businesses cover Scotland, Yorkshire, the Midlands, the north-west, and locations within the south of England too.

"Our UK growth programme will now move into a consolidation phase, adding connectivity between our facilities. To do this, we are currently looking at other acquisitions within the UK," he said.

“We are showing confidence by significant further growth through innovation and acquisition in the UK despite Covid and the continued challenges of Brexit over the last few years. It means that in Ireland, the UK, and Holland we now employ over 3,200 people across 51 sites, processing 4m tonnes of waste every year.”

Beauparc is likely to make further investment in recycling plants in Ireland as well.

“We all know that the environment is the biggest challenge that everyone faces in the future. Investments like these are vital, playing a significant part in reducing the impact that we have on the environment, introducing innovative solutions and providing the UK with critical infrastructure for the circular economy," Mr McCabe said regarding the new UK recycling plants.

The group is viewing its investments as a strong statement of intent from an Irish company in the midst of Brexit and Covid-19 challenges.