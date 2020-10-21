Firm co-owned by SoSueMe fashion blogger records €3m profits 

Profits last year soared by more than €3m at the cosmetic product firm co-owned by the businesswoman behind the fashion and lifestyle SoSueMe blog, Suzanne Jackson.

New accounts filed by Ms Jackson’s SanFran Cosmetics Ltd show that the sharp hike in profits resulted in the firm sitting on accumulated profits of €4.917m at the end of last year.

The record €3.039m profit recorded at the business in the 12 months to the end of December last follows the firm recording profits of €902,760 in 2018.

Skerries woman, Ms Jackson, is the founder and CEO of the bestselling beauty brand, SOSUbySJ.

The 36-year-old businesswoman set up the SoSueMe blog in 2010 at the age of 25 and is a co-director of SanFran Cosmetics Limited along with businessman Fran O’Gorman.

They each own a 50% stake in the company which sells Ms Jackson’s branded palettes, lashes and other beauty products.

The company’s accumulated profits last year increased from €1.877m to €4.91m.

Staff costs at the company increased by 18% from €367,816 to €434,096. The company’s cash funds last year increased from €607,836 to €1.2m.

Ms Jackson's Sosueme Ltd owns 50% of SanFran Cosmetic Ltd and separate accounts by Ms Jackson’s Sosueme Ltd show that it recorded profits of €548,873 in the 12 months to the end of March 2019.

This followed accumulated profits increasing from €975,851 to €1.524m.

The cash pile at the company last year increased from €118,433 to €221,622 while the amount owed to the company by debtors totalled €1.53m.

The SoSueMe Facebook page alone has over 330,117 followers while Ms Jackson’s Instagram account has over 284,000 followers.