Bulmers maker swings into loss due to Covid-19 impact

Off trade helped offset  fall in on-trade due to bar and restaurant closures
'We expect to see reduced volumes in the on-trade continue for the near term partially offset by increases in the off-trade.'

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 07:58
Alan Healy

Drinks group C&C recorded an operating loss of €11.7m for the six months to the end of August.

The Bulmers/Magners cider and Tennent’s lager maker said net revenue declined 55.4% due to the impact of Covid-19 but said they returned to profit generation in July.

The pandemic coincided with their financial year-end and has meant that the entire six-month performance being reported today, was impacted.

Stewart Gilliland, C&C Group Interim Executive Chairman said: "Driven by strong demand in the off-trade and the gradual reopening of the on-trade in our core markets, the business returned to profit generation in July through to September."

"We expect to see reduced volumes in the on-trade continue for the near term partially offset by increases in the off-trade. We are adapting to this temporary change in consumption dynamics and whilst it will invariably reduce short term profitability, we fundamentally believe in the medium and long term outlook for the on-trade channel."

