Ballygowan owner upbeat on annual profit outlook 

Ballygowan and Miwadi owner Britvic expects its full-year group earnings for 2020 to be “slightly ahead” of current market expectations.

Analysts expect Britvic to post full-year earnings of around £161m (€178m) for this year.

The British soft drinks group — which also owns the Club brand in Ireland — said its upbeat outlook is based on better-than-expected peak summer trading, benefitting from a limited re-opening of the UK hospitality sector.

However, it said the re-introduction of lockdown restrictions across the UK and Ireland will impact on its financial performance next year.

In a trading update, Britvic said it is confident in its long-term prospects and anticipates rebuilding investment in 2021 behind its long-term growth drivers, including innovation and marketing, as well as its commitment to sustainability.

In the first half of its financial year — covering the six months to the end of March — Britvic said its Irish revenues fell by 12.5% to €89m, due mainly to the closure of pubs and off licences amid the initial run of Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser — which owns the likes of Dettol, Finish, Vanish, and Harpic — has reported a much bigger than expected rise in third-quarter sales.

It raised its full-year outlook as the coronavirus pandemic lifted demand for cleaning products such as Dettol.

The British company also said it may achieve its plan to rejuvenate sales earlier than expected following years of difficulties.

The company said quarterly sales on a like-for-like basis rose 13.3%. Analysts on average expected a 9.5% increase.

For the full year, Reckitt now sees a low double-digit rise in like-for-like growth, up from a prior forecast of high single-digit growth.

-Additional reporting Reuters