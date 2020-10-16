Munster counties receive €84m under Restart Grant schemes

Nearly €345m has been allocated to local authorities under the Restart Grant and Restart Grant Plus schemes.

The information was provided by the Minister for Trade, Enterprise and Employment, Leo Vradakar, after Deputy Sean Sherlock asked him to publish the figures - in respect of the amount drawn down and allocated to businesses by county - during Dail proceedings earlier this month.

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation enhanced the Restart Grant for small businesses, following the announcement of the July Stimulus Package.

The Scheme includes direct grant aid of between €4,000 and €25,000 based on commercial rate bill for 2019 or a maximum of €15,000 for businesses that received the maximum €10,000 under the original Restart Grant Scheme.

Meanwhile, up to October 2, 2020 the Munster region received a total allocation of €84m.

This included Cork City which was allocated €24m while Cork County received just over €18m; Kerry County Council was in receipt of just over €13m; Limerick €13.8m; Waterford €8.5; and Clare €7.2.

Across the country, Carlow received €4.1m; Cavan €4.4m; Donegal €11.3m; Dublin City €51m; South Dublin €19.3m; Dun Laoghaire Rathdown €17.8 ; Fingal €18.4m; Galway City €10.6m; Galway County €7.4; Kildare 14.3; Kilkenny €6.5m; Laois €4.8m; Leitrim €2.5m; Longford €3.8m; Louth €10.8m; Mayo €11m; Meath €10.3m; Monaghan €5.4m; Offaly €4.5m; Roscommon €3.7m; Sligo €4.4m; Tipperary €10.1m; Westmeath €5.9m; Wexford €11.7m; Wicklow €8.6m.

“The Restart Grant and Restart Grant Plus Schemes are administered by the 31 local authorities on behalf of the Department of Trade, Enterprise and Employment,” Minister Vradakar concluded.