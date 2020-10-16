UCC pays tribute to microbiology expert

Globally acclaimed microbiologist Prof Colin Hill has been awarded the prestigious UCC Career Achievement Research Award.

Prof Hill has published more than 570 research articles and has been recognised by Clarivate as one of the top 1% of researchers globally (2018 and 2019). He has demonstrated a flare for translating fundamental microbiological processes into practical food and pharma applications.

He is an inventor on 23 patents and his research findings were the basis of a spin-out company, Artugen Therapeutics. To date, he has secured €25m worth of research funding, in individual grants and as a co-Principal Investigator in the APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre.

He has supervised 55 PhD students and 28 MSc students to date and is currently supervising 10 PhD students, and 2 MSc students at the School of Microbiology.

Prof Anita Maguire, vice-president for research and innovation, UCC, said: “Recognition of Colin’s exceptional delivery of high impact research over many years by the Career Achievement Award is very well deserved. Colin is an outstanding role model for researchers across the university.”

UCC’s Career Achievement Research Award celebrates researchers who have pushed boundaries, enhancing knowledge and raising the national and international profile of UCC.

Prof Hill's work has had applications in treating infections such as Clostridium difficile, Listeria monocytogenes and Pseudomonas in humans and mastitis in cattle. He has led significant in relation to inflammatory bowel disease.

He is a member of the Royal Irish Academy, a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and has served as president of the International Scientific Association for Prebiotics and Probiotics (ISAPP) (2012–2015). He received the Elie Metchnikoff IDF International Prize in Microbiology (2010).