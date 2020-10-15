Pamela Scott to close 12 stores around Ireland

Pamela Scott stores in Cork City, Limerick Crescent and Tralee are to close as the company seeks to reduce half of its 24 stores around Ireland - including its landmark store on Dublin’s Grafton Street - due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Other closures include Frascati Centre, Swords and Blanchardstown in Dublin as well as Carlow, Sligo, Dundalk, Gorey and Nenagh.

Stores in Clonmel, Mullingar, Castlebar, Waterford, Newbridge, Wexford, Ennis, Letterkenny, Midleton, Athlone, Navan and Kilkenny will continue to trade.

The fashion retailer is applying to the High Court today to have Eamonn Richardson, a partner in restructuring at KPMG Ireland, and Ian Barrett, a director in KPMG, appointed as joint provisional liquidators.

The company said it is “restructuring” the business and will secure 90 jobs as a result.

The online side of the business will remain “unaffected” while gift vouchers, credit notes, loyalty cards and deposits will not be affected by the closures.

In a statement, Pamela Scott’s Managing Director (MD) Richard Barron said it was “devastating” to have to close shops and say goodbye to employees but these were “extraordinary times that required extraordinary measures”.

“We feel this is the very best way of protecting not just one of Ireland’s oldest and largest fashion chains, but the livelihoods of our remaining 90 employees,” he added.

“When it comes to high-street retailing in general, and fashion in particular, you have to adapt or face extinction.

“Pamela Scott has repeatedly adapted both to changing customer tastes and to changing market conditions.

“We are confident that this restructuring will allow us to continue to bring the very best of Irish and international fashion to our Irish customer base for many years to come.”