Netflix defies convention to stay on top of its game

As the season changes and darker evenings beckon, a lockdown winter has become an unpalatable reality for many of us. But regardless of the restrictions that may be placed on our usual freedoms, it is likely we will again look to Netflix for our entertainment.

As the world’s leading streaming service with 193m paid memberships in over 190 countries, it continues to challenge conventional television with its on-demand and personalised content.

Established in 1997 as a rent-by-post DVD firm, Netflix experienced a commercially uneasy first five years competing with the Blockbuster video chain. In 2007, however, it changed the market fundamentally with a transformed operational model based around streaming content direct to the consumer.

Today it is one of the world’s biggest entertainment giants with a current share price of $550, and which seems destined to rise even further as Covid-19 restrictions continue.

Reed Hastings: Be radically honest.

Netflix generated a turnover of $20bn in 2019, overseen by its co-founder and CEO, Reed Hastings.

“Entertainment, like friendship, is a fundamental human need, it changes how we feel and gives us common ground. We want to entertain the world,” he says.

The company is targeting a 16% operating margin in 2020 and the addition of millions more subscribers.

A new book, which Reed co-authored with Professor Erin Meyer, No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention, encapsulates its unconventional business culture as: “Hard work is irrelevant. Be radically honest. And never, ever try to please your boss.”

Opting to continually overturn conventional operating procedures, Hastings defied tradition to build a culture focused on freedom and responsibility: “Like all great companies, we strive to hire the best and we value integrity, excellence, respect, inclusion and collaboration.”

Employees are instead encouraged to give candid feedback. “We believe we will learn faster and be better if we can make giving and receiving feedback less stressful and a more normal part of work life,” Reed explains.

Feedback helps us to avoid sustained misunderstandings and the need for rules.

“There are companies where people ignore trash on the floor in the office, leaving it for someone else to pick it up, and there are companies where people in the office lean down to pick up the trash they see, as they would at home,” Reed says of the company’s ethos.

“Picking up the trash is the metaphor for taking care of problems, small and large, and never thinking ‘that’s not my job.’ We don’t have rules about picking up the real or metaphoric trash. We try to create a sense of ownership so that this behaviour comes naturally.”