Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies including Farmhand, Dtops bathrooms and tiles, Quality Compliance Systems, Teagasc, Glanbia and Rethink Ireland.

Donny Cloney has been appointed as area sales manager for the Midlands with farm machinery vendor Farmhand, the Irish importers for Krone, Amazone, Quicke, APV and Zuidberg. He previously worked for Quicke UK, and has spent five years with farm machinery manufacturer Fendt in New Zealand in forage equipment testing and a year as its product manager for Australia and New Zealand. He will be now cover Connacht and most of Leinster for Farmhand, working with Ben Buckley in the South and Cormac Megaw in the North to make up the company's sales team. Donny studied Engineering Technology at UCD.

Sandra Forde has recently been appointed as sales manager of Dtops bathrooms and tiles, Little Island, Cork. A vendor of bathrooms, tiles , timber flooring, marble/granite worktops, Dtops has been operating a bathroom and tile company in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick, for more than 20 years and now in a state of the art premises in Little Island, Cork. Sandra Forde's goal is to drive the Dtops brand to a national level. Before joining Dtops, she spent the past five years as store manager with Tilehaven, also based in Little Island. Dtops also stocks bathroom ware, tiles,timber flooring, handcrafted marble/granite worktops and Little greene paint.

Christine Asbury has been appointed as director of insight and innovation with Quality Compliance Systems, the UK-based social care sector management service which also operates in Ireland. She joins QCS from WCS Care, a not-for-profit care provider, where she served as CEO for eight years. With nearly three decades of experience in the voluntary sector, she has spent her career developing and driving innovative solutions for several leading care providers. She will draw on her creative and innovative skillset, to provide frontline care staff with the tools they need to deliver outstanding care. QCS provides services to adult social care providers, dentists and GPs.

Alan Phelan has been appointed as chief operations officer in Teagasc. Formerly Teagasc's head of HR for 14 years, he now leads the corporate services, procurement, finance, human resources, ICT departments, as well as authority affairs and secretary to the Teagasc Authority. He has also previously been HR operations and employee relations manager. He graduated from DCU with a Business Studies degree specialising in HR and has an MSc in Executive Leadership, an MSc in Organisational Behaviour and is a qualified coach graduating from the Smurfit Business School, UCD. Teagasc is the state agency providing research, advisory and education in agriculture, horticulture, food and rural development in Ireland.

John G Murphy has been appointed as chairman of Glanbia Co-operative Society. A Wexford farmer, he thanked the outgoing chairman Martin Keane for his commitment and dedication to the role, and said he looks forward to continuing to work on behalf of Co-op members. Pat Murphy has been reconfirmed as the dairy co-op's vice-chairman, while Brendan Hayes has been appointed to the position of vice-chairman in place of John G Murphy. Martin Keane will remain on both the Co-op and Plc boards until his retirement at the respective 2021 AGMs. Jer Doheny, Diarmuid Lally and Eamonn Power also retired as directors from the Co-op's board. Robert Barron, Denis O’Sullivan and John Regan were appointed to fill these vacancies.

Dalton Philips has been appointed as non-executive chair of Rethink Ireland, the national organisation supporting non-profits. He is CEO of Dublin Airport Authority (which owns and operates both Dublin Airport and Cork Airport). His previous roles include CEO of Brown Thomas Group, CEO of Morrisons (UK), and COO of Loblaw Companies (Canada). He succeeds Terence O’Rourke, who has recently completed his five year-term as chair and will remain on the board of Rethink Ireland. From 2015 to 2020, Rethink Ireland has supported over 200 social innovations to reach over 200,000 people and has enabled 864 people experiencing disadvantage into employment. It has also grown to a turnover of €17m for 2020.