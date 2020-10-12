Amazon pitches early Christmas shopping with its 'Prime Day' event

Amazon began 48 hours of promotions yesterday as part of its "Prime Day", a closely watched marketing event the company had postponed due to operational challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, typically held in July to boost summer sales, is now a kickoff to what will be an earlier shopping season ahead of major retail events like Black Friday and Christmas.

The member-only discounts are a key way Amazon markets Prime, a fast-shipping and media-streaming service that incentivizes subscribers to do more shopping on Amazon.

US rivals

Amazon's US rivals Walmart and Target are hosting promotions at the same time. Online sales may prove critical for retailers as the pandemic forestalls the typical crowds at stores after the US Thanksgiving holiday and in the run-up to Christmas.

At the pandemic’s outset, Amazon was focused on shipping essential items to shoppers. Now its aim is to help customers with their holiday lists on Prime Day, said Jamil Ghani, a company vice president.

“It kicks off the holiday season,” he told Reuters last month.

Prime Day takes place across the globe. In Latin America, Amazon has faced an uphill battle with local rivals.

A report by news site Reveal said the week around last year’s Prime Day was the most dangerous for injuries at Amazon’s fulfilment centres, prompting criticism by a prominent union.

“Amazon’s Prime Day means more injuries and unacceptable levels of stress for its workforce,” Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement.

Amazon disputed the claims, saying employees’ performance expectations and injury rates are not higher during the holiday season.