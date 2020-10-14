'Covid-19 was a gift from a lean perspective giving us time to look at each process, procedure and system in-depth

More than 20,500 female entrepreneurs have taken up business supports from Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) so far in 2020.

The organisation said that small businesses are to the fore of Covid-19 recovery and National Women’s Enterprise Day, which takes place today, aims to highlight how businesses across the country are “stronger together”.

The day includes access to free events that will move online for the first time due to Covid-19.

Orla Martin, Chair of the National Women’s Enterprise Day Committee and Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Offaly, said that while Covid-19 has severely impacted every aspect of doing business in Ireland and brought with it “massive challenges”, LEOs have been focused on helping small businesses respond to the crisis”. "Over 20,500 female entrepreneurs have taken up supports so far in 2020,” she said.

“We also want to show how small changes can make big impacts; how we can learn from each other; how small businesses can cultivate innovation; and how international markets can offer new opportunities.”

Aine Gleeson of www.WooWee.ie said Covid19 had many positive impacts on her business. File Photo.

Figures released by LEO show there is greater demand for mentoring support this year, with 3,567 female entrepreneurs taking up the support between January and June 2020 - an increase of 19%.

Munster female entrepreneurs and business people are also taking part in events today. They include Susan O'Flaherty who works on the business development and operations of sustainability company RetroKit, Aine Gleeson from Co Clare who runs online gift delivery company WowWee.ie based in Ennis, Therese O’Leary, director and founder of www.blinksnbrows.com and Jennifer Stack who runs Coco Ladies Boutique in Listowel, Co Kerry.

All four women say that while Covid-19 has been challenging, it also afforded them opportunities - together with LEO supports - that may not have come their way otherwise.

“Covid-19 had many positive impacts on the business and was a gift from a lean perspective,” Aine said, before highlighting how she “had time to look at each process, procedure and system in-depth”.

“Action was then taken to implement change and improvements on the findings.

“When all occasions were cancelled, WowWee had to look at existing stock through a lean Covid-19 lens and adjust the digital marketing strategy to accommodate people’s new needs.

“New categories like ‘Thinking of You’ and ‘Working from Home’ were introduced; they were very successful.” www.WowWee.ie’s plans for 2020 are to delve deeper with lean principles making the business work smarter and more efficiently while at the same time improving and humanising customer experiences”.

Coco Ladies Boutique run by Jennifer Stack in Listowel was established in 2004 after she made “a snap decision” to resign from her job in the public sector. In 2019, after attending a LEO event on retail development, Jennifer engaged the services of ‘Some Studio’ to look at the company’s branding and how to move forward.

Coco at the Arcade was born with a five-year plan to invest in the building and develop the brand further while retaining the fashion and interiors element and the introduction of a cafe - an Avoca style business.

Susan O’Flaherty who works on the business development and operations of sustainability company RetroKit said she is now part of a network of other women in business in West Cork.

“Covid-19 has brought many challenges but also many opportunities to a boutique and bespoke business like Coco at the Arcade. Social media has played a huge part in engaging with customers - existing and potential - as I await completion of my online store.

“This e-commerce site has been funded by the LEO TOV scheme which has proven hugely beneficial in getting so many bricks and mortar businesses online.”

Blinksnbrows.com was established in July 2017 and its first beauty product ID Brows was launched last October. The company sourced a manufacturer in Cork which Therese was “delighted” with.

“I have learned so much and one lesson in particular was to never underestimate brand awareness,” added Therese.

“You could have the best product ever but unless you market it well you won't succeed. We started pop up shops around the country and received a great response but when Covid-19 hit and I had to start thinking of ways to create brand awareness without depending on pop up.”

Based in West Cork, Susan Flaherty is responsible for business development with Retrokit. "Two years ago I took part in a Women in Business training course which was extremely beneficial and had the added bonus of providing a network of other women in business in West Cork," she said.

"We are all doing quite different things but still meet up regularly and call on each other for advice and support. We have also received funding in the form of a Business Priming Grant which has helped us to build the team and to hire an in-house software engineer. When Covid hit and we had to go into lockdown, the first call I made was to LEO and within a few days they had a business advisor on hand to help us readjust and make plans."