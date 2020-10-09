Montenotte Hotel is named Cork's Digital Titan

The Montenotte Hotel has been named this year's Digital Marking Titan at the annual Cork Chamber awards.

The Digital Marketing Awards recognise the responsive, strategic and creative approaches that businesses are bringing to all digital platforms.

This year's event was held virtually and was presented by Sinéad Kennedy. Chamber President Paula Cogan said that this year has seen digital skills have come to the fore like no other.

"As businesses reshaped their operations, digital channels became central to keeping companies and brands connected with their loyal customer base, and to expanding their reach," she said.

"This year, in particular, we have seen how resilience coupled with creativity and expertise has shaped some very successful projects and campaigns. We have much to reflect on and celebrate today.”

This year saw The Montenotte Hotel declared as Cork’s overall Digital Transformer 2020.

On receiving the overall award Brian Bowler, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel said their sales and marketing team harnessed their digital platforms and content to build brand awareness, relationships and engage with potential future guests and past visitors of The Montenotte. "I am delighted that our team and their excellent work in the area of Digital Marketing is being recognised with this accolade.”

Cork Digital Marketing Awards 2020 Winners:

Overall Digital Marketing Titan 2020: The Montenotte Hotel

Best Use of Digital by a Start-Up: Hype Digital. Sponsored by Velo Coffee Roasters

Best Website – Less than 20 Employees: Alliance Packaging. Sponsored by Insight Multimedia

Best Website – 20-50 employees: The Everyman. Sponsored by Insight Multimedia

Best Website – 51+ employees: Johnson & Perrott Motor Dealerships. Sponsored by Insight Multimedia

Best in Content Creation - Less than 20 Employees: UCC Graduate Attributes Programme. Sponsored by Cork Chamber Skillnet

Best in Content Creation - 20 or more employees: Irish Distillers. Sponsored by Cork Chamber Skillnet

Best Use of Facebook – Less than 20 Employees: Access Credit Union Ltd. Sponsored by ClickDimensions

Best Use of Facebook – 20-50 employees: Leahy's Open Farm. Sponsored by ClickDimensions

Best Use of Facebook – 51+ employees: Fota Wildlife Park. Sponsored by ClickDimensions

Best Use of Twitter – Less than 20 Employees: Visit Cork. Sponsored by Cork Chamber Skillnet

Best Use of Twitter – 20 or more employees: Cork English College. Sponsored by Cork Chamber Skillnet

Best Use of Instagram – Less than 20 Employees: Sigma Homes. Sponsored by ClickDimensions

Best Use of Instagram – 20 or more employees: The Montenotte Hotel. Sponsored by ClickDimensions

Best Use of LinkedIn for Business: Ronan Daly Jermyn Sponsored by Grant Thornton

Best Use of Digital Marketing for the Greater Good: Cork International Hotel. Sponsored by CIT

Best Digital Marketing Team: Crawford Art Gallery. Sponsored by CIT

Best Social Media Campaign: The Montenotte Hotel. Sponsored by Cork Chamber Skillnet

Best Digital Marketing Student: Clara Janin, ApisProtect. Sponsored by Cork Chamber Skillnet

Best Transformation – Traditional to Digital Marketing: Enable Ireland. Sponsored by TOTEM