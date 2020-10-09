Business movers

Here is a selection of people who have started new roles with Eversheds Sutherland, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Three Ireland, Logicalis and Sims IVF Group.

Tim Kiely has joined law firm, Eversheds Sutherland as partner in its Dublin office. He most recently worked at BNP Paribas as head of tax in Ireland for over three years. He also worked in-house at Ark Life and in practice at a big four advisory firm, where he spent time heading up the Irish Financial Services Tax Desk in New York. He has over 15 years’ tax experience and has advised some of the leading financial institutions in the world. He advises on all aspects of the financial services sector and corporate tax, with a particular emphasis on financing, domestic and international investment, supply chain management, cross border tax issues, operational taxes, restructuring, and acquisitions.

Melissa Daly has joined law firm, Eversheds Sutherland from law firm McCann Fitzgerald, where she practised for six years. Melissa has experience in advising on corporate and financial services tax matters with a particular focus on tax issues relevant to financial institutions and on structuring financial services transactions including banking operations, structured finance and securitisation vehicles, investment funds and asset managers, pension funds and tax disputes. She trained with James Watters & Co solicitors in Dublin. She is a member of the Irish Tax Institute and the Law Society of Ireland. She holds a Law degree from University of London.

Brendan Grieve has been appointed as general manager of Enterprise Rent-A-Car Ireland. A Belfast-native, Brendan started with Enterprise as a graduate management trainee in Dublin in 2001. In the intervening 19 years, he has held senior management, sales and business strategy roles with the company across Ireland and the UK. Most recently, he was assistant vice-president of rental for the UK and Ireland based at the company’s European HQ in Egham, Surrey. Enterprise Rent-A-Car has bases in key locations in Ireland, including in the main airports in Dublin, Shannon and Cork.

Aislinn O’Connor has been appointed as marketing director of both Three Ireland and Three UK. Aislinn will lead the marketing teams in both Ireland and the UK, driving closer collaboration between the two functions. With substantial experience in technology marketing, she successfully led Three Ireland through the O2 acquisition in 2014. Since, she has delivered continued growth for the Three brand through multiple award-winning strategies and campaigns. This announcement followed the appointment of Elaine Carey as Chief commercial officer for Three Ireland and Three UK and Mark Redmond as chief people officer for Three UK and Ireland. Three Ireland CEO Robert Finnegan was also named CEO of Three UK earlier this year.

Mick McNeil has been appointed as group VP for business development with Logicalis, the international IT solutions and managed services provider. He is relocating from Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle to Ireland. He hasheld several global roles within Microsoft’s commercial partner organisation, most recently leading the incubation of strategic partnerships across the America, Asia and the UK. He will lead the evolution of Logicalis's digital transformation offering, in line with the company’s strategic partnership with Microsoft. His appointment comes as both Logicalis and Microsoft commit to a global strategic alliance, focused on supporting customers as they transform their businesses.

Dr Ayesha Mir has bee appointed as a reproductive medicine and fertility consultant with fertility treatment specialist Sims IVF Group, effective immediately. Dr Mir will be based in the Sims IVF clinic in Citygate, Cork. Dr Mir previously worked as a Registrar of Gynaecology and has been practicing in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for over ten years. She studied at the University of Health Sciences in Pakistan and received her degree in 2007. She is a member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (MRCPI) in 2016, and in 2018, was awarded Fellowship of European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Belgium (EFOG). She is also a member of both the British Fertility Society and American Society of Reproductive Medicine. She will use her experience to inform and educate couples and individuals as they navigate their fertility journey.