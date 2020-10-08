EasyJet racks up almost €1 billion loss after pandemic wrecks demand

A resurgence in cases across Europe has resulted in renewed travel restrictions
EasyJet racks up almost €1 billion loss after pandemic wrecks demand

Like other airlines, EasyJet has been hard hit by the coronavirus. A resurgence in cases across Europe has resulted in renewed travel restrictions that have quashed any hopes of a recovery in demand. Picture: Rolf Schulten/Bloomberg

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 08:13
Siddharth Philip

EasyJet said it lost as much as €939m (£845m) in the year through September after the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with the budget carrier’s summer schedule.

The UK company scrapped its dividend and expects to fly about a quarter of its typical capacity during the final three months of 2020, according to a statement on Thursday. The airline is reviewing its liquidity position and called on the state to step in with additional aid for the industry.

“Aviation continues to face the most severe threat in its history and the U.K. government urgently needs to step up with a bespoke package of measures to ensure airlines are able to support economic recovery when it comes,” EasyJet said.

Like other airlines, EasyJet has been hard hit by the coronavirus. A resurgence in cases across Europe has resulted in renewed travel restrictions that have quashed any hopes of a recovery in demand. EasyJet has raised over £2.4 billion pounds in cash since the start of the pandemic, including £419 million pounds from an equity increase and £608 million pounds by selling and leasing back planes.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Kerry aiming to be global leader in sustainable food Kerry aiming to be global leader in sustainable food
Tesco half-year results Tesco sees Irish first-half sales surge 16% to nearly €1.5bn
Tesco half-year results Tesco ups shareholder payouts as profit soars in face of Covid-19
airlinestransport

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices