Kerry aiming to be global leader in sustainable food

Food group Kerry is targeting one billion more customers, longer product shelf life, less packaging waste and a major cut in its carbon emissions as part of a wide-reaching 10-year plan to become a global leader in food sustainability.

Launching the group’s new ‘Beyond the Horizon’ strategy and a subtle refreshing of the Kerry brand, CEO Edmond Scanlon said the move will not see Kerry change its business strategy or acquisition outlook.

He said the food industry is facing a revolution, where nutrition and sustainability are core consumer values, and where food safety has become the top priority, with Covid being the accelerator.

The Tralee-headquartered international food, ingredients, and nutrition group – already a global leader in its field - aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 33% by 2030 and reach a net zero emissions level by 2050.

It also aims to halve food waste in 10 years and divert all waste from landfill.

Already around one billion people around the world consume Kerry products. As part of this plan, Kerry is looking to reach more than two billion people with “sustainable nutrition solutions” by 2030.

“The food industry plays a crucial role in society and has long recognised the need to transform to meet conflicting challenges such as obesity, malnutrition and food waste, all while facing a growing pressure on resources. Supplying the right nutrition, in the right quantities, in the right way, is how we will collectively solve this challenge,” said Mr Scanlon.

“Kerry’s vision is to become our customers’ most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition,” he said.

He said the project will help people eat better and reduce Kerry’s environmental impact.