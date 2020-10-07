BGF making multi-million investment in Limerick company

The State-backed capital investment firm BGF has closed a multi-million euro investment in Limerick company Croom Precision Medical.

BGF in Ireland is supported by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and the main Irish banks. The announcement is the third investment which BGF has completed in an Irish business since June and the sixth investment completed in less than two years. BGF takes minority positions in the businesses in which it invests aiming to support and facilitate the growth plans of existing owners.

Michael Maher, former Chief Operating Officer of Glen Dimplex, is investing in Croom Precision Medical alongside BGF and will join the Board as independent Non-Executive Chairman.

Croom Precision Medical is a precision engineering business which specialises in designing and manufacturing precision components for the medical device industry. The company was set up in 1984 by Paddy Byrnes and focuses on the machining and handling of precious metals for use in a sterile environment. The company employs 40 people in Croom and plans to recruit a further 20 over the coming two years.

The company is now led by Patrick Byrnes, the son of Paddy, and has won a number of new long-term contracts. It plans to use the BGF investment to expand its existing facility in Limerick, invest in new capital equipment and create new jobs.

Croom Precision Medical is located close to a hub of global medical device manufacturers who have significant operations located in the South and West of Ireland. The company has longstanding relationships with a number of these international players including several household names in the MedTech sector.

In addition to Michael Maher, Joe Higgins of BGF is also joining the Board with Maedhbh O’Driscoll of BGF joining as a Board observer.

Leo Casey, Head of BGF in Ireland, said; “Croom Precision Medical is a wonderful example of a successful Irish manufacturing business and how such businesses can leverage the presence of much larger multinational businesses across Ireland.

Patrick Byrnes (CEO of Croom) said they were excited to be partnering with BGF to bring Croom Precision Medical to the next level on a global stage.

Incoming Chairman Michael Maher said: “Given Croom Precision Medical’s focus on innovation, quality and customer service it is well placed to capitalise on the business opportunities which this sector presents. I am excited to partner with the Management Team and BGF to aggressively grow the business over the coming years.”