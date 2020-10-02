Business movers

This is a selection of people starting new roles with Fenergo, Arthritis Ireland, CIT, Accenture, Starcom and Drinagh Co-Op.

Paul Kavanagh has been appointed as as chief revenue officer with financial sector digital transformation firm Fenergo. He will oversee worldwide sales, field operations, strategy and partnerships. He brings over 15 years’ experience in sales leadership roles at technology companies including Cisco, Siemens and Nokia Networks. Paul will be responsible for continuing expansion into new markets and financial services sectors. Paul will strengthen alliances with key partners at an executive level to ensure collaboration is optimised to deliver successful outcomes for clients. He holds a degree in Electronic engineering and a Masters in Management Science from UCD and post-graduate diplomas in Finance and Psychology from DBS.

Tim O’Sullivan has been appointed as chairman of Arthritis Ireland, replacing Seoirse Smith who leaves the board after 10 years, including three as chair. From Dungourney, Co Cork, Mr O’Sullivan is also chair of the Cork branch of Arthritis Ireland. He was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis 10 years ago. Prior to his retirement, he worked in construction management. Having initially struggled with the pain, fatigue and reduced mobility, he thanks the Arthritis Ireland self-management course, Living Well with Arthritis, for revitalising his life. He went on to train as a self-management leader and now delivers the course throughout the south. In addition to Arthritis Ireland, he has been a member of many voluntary and community organisations over the years. He is also secretary of the Clonmult Ambush commemoration committee.

Dr Brigid Lucey has been appointed head of department (acting), Biological Sciences at Cork Institute of Technology, and vice-president of the Academy of Clinical Science & Laboratory Medicine. She joined the department in 2010, having worked previously as a senior medical scientist and head of molecular diagnostics in the department of medical microbiology at CUH. Her most recent roles have included lecturing biomedical science students in diagnostic microbiology, quality management, and scientific writing, in supervising undergraduate and PhD students on research projects that include improving diagnosis of infection, epidemiology, investigations for novel bacteria and the use of bioremediation microbes in space-simulated environments. She is also past president (2018-20) and is currently vice-president of the Academy of Clinical Science & Laboratory Medicine, the professional body for medical scientists in Ireland, which has 1,200 med science members.

Etain Seymour has been named director of marketing and communications at Accenture. She leads the organisation’s marketing and comms function, shaping Accenture’s brand strategy in Ireland, strengthening its position as an innovation-led organisation and both enhancing and increasing employee engagement. She brings over 20 years of marketing experience across retail, FMCG, life sciences and technology, leveraging big data, analytics, loyalty and personalisation. Her most recent role was international head of digital and marketing at animal health and life sciences firm Zoetis. She has served on the board of Connecting Women in Technology (CWIT). She holds a BSc in Management from TCD. She is a member of the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

Emer Lawn has been named as managing director of Starcom, part of marketing group Core. She joined Starcom in August 2019 as deputy MD. She was previously a director of Mediaworks, also part of Core. In her time there, Emer formed and expanded the agency’s digital communication solutions. She also led the team that won the Grand Prix at the 2018 Media Awards. Before this, she was responsible for establishing Core’s social media offering, which went on to win Social Media Agency of the Year three years in-a-row. In 2017, Emer was a finalist for the IAPI Doyenne, and she acts as an advisor to Quercus, a ‘women in business’ group for director-level women who excel in their fields.

Seamus Daly has been appointed as chief executive designate of Drinagh Co-Op in Cork. He is currently head of the dairy department and assistant CEO. He will assume his new role in January 2021. He joined Drinagh Co-Op in 1989 as an agricultural advisor, was appointed mill manager in 1996 and dairy manager in 2000 and assistant chief executive in 2007. Current CEO, Joe O’Sullivan, will retire at the end of this year after 30 years in the office. Founded in 1923, Drinagh Co-Op is a dairy and agribusiness co-op in West Cork. It is owned by its 2,000 shareholders and employs over 200 people, making it a significant contributor to the local economy in West Cork.