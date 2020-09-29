Irish exploration company United Oil and Gas strikes maiden profit

Irish exploration company United Oil and Gas has posted a maiden profit and is hopeful of realising production flow from a second of its core regions next year.

The company (which is active in Egypt, Italy, Jamaica and the UK) generated a pre-tax profit of $1.77m (€1.52m) in the first six months of this year, versus a loss of $756,408 for the same period last year.

A maiden revenue of just over $2.4m was also recorded; solely on the back of United’s only currently producing asset in Egypt.

Chief executive Brian Larkin said the company is targeting production in its Italian assets during the first half of next year.

The next year is likely to be busy for United, with the company also carrying out more research at its offshore prospect in Jamaica ahead of a farmout process and drill decision. Further development and a resumption of exploration drilling in Egypt is also planned for early 2021 at the latest and advancing the company’s North Sea assets is also on the agenda, where another farmout deal is possible.

The disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has hindered United’s planned sale of its non-core assets in southern England, but the company will still either sell or may end up relinquishing them.

United remains open to further mergers and acquisitions, but Mr Larkin said the company doesn’t need to buy more as its organic growth opportunity in existing assets is so huge. Egypt holds 35 prospects alone

“Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and oil price environment, management's focus will continue to be on capital discipline, cost control and advancing our core assets in a sustainable manner,” Mr Larkin said.

He said the company has no ambitions to expand into the renewable or ‘green’ energy sector and will continue to focus on mature hydrocarbon-producing regions.