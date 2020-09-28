Diageo upbeat despite Covid-19 causing further corporate uncertainty

Leading international companies are continuing to feel a rollercoaster impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting the ECB to say it is ready to up its stimulus measures to aid economic recovery.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde said the eurozone recovery is uncertain and incomplete, with consumers cautious to spend and companies reluctant to invest.

Drinks giant Diageo has said it has seen a strong start to its financial year, with the first three months benefitting from people making cocktails at home and strong off-licence sales.

The maker of Guinness, Baileys, Tanqueray, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan said an initial easing of Covid restrictions in many countries helped and its US performance has been better than expected.

However, Diageo said the pace of recovery remains uncertain.

Elsewhere, German discount supermarket Aldi said it will press ahead with UK growth plans and will open around 100 supermarkets - and invest £1.3bn (€1.4bn) - there over the next two years despite the Covid impact on British shopping trends.

However, other big names continue to feel the heat. Car giant Ford has applied for €500m in loan guarantees from Germany to help it cushion the Covid hit. It operates two manufacturing plants in the country.

While Germany has given coronavirus-related aid to companies such as car parts supplier Leoni, Ford would be the first major carmaker in the country to receive such help from the government.

- additional reporting Reuters