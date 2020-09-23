BDO and Fexco launch customs clearance service

Financial services firm Fexco has partnered with BDO to launch a new customs clearance service to assist Irish businesses to manage the substantial increase in customs clearance post Brexit.

Declaron is designed to ensure customer compliance with new customs rules, avoiding potential delays and costs at borders.

From January 1 next year, all exports from Ireland to the UK and imports from the UK to Ireland will legally require customs clearance documentation. Time management, costs, border delays, lack of customs expertise and audit compliance will all be new challenges facing Irish businesses.

Declaron will act as a company’s customs clearance agent, lodging import and export declarations and interfacing with customs on their behalf, enabling customers to track each step of the clearance process and the live status of their consignment.

Carol Lynch, Partner in BDO Customs and International Trade Services, said: “Since mid-last year it has been clear to Irish businesses and Government that there was going to be a serious problem facing importers and exporters due to a lack of clearance agents."

"The increase in declarations that will be required post-Brexit goes from 1.6m to 20m declarations. This is going to cause a serious operating problem for any Irish business trying to move goods into and out of the country.

Commenting on the announcement, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said: “In just over three months’ time, new checks and controls will be required on all trade with, and through, Great Britain. This will happen regardless of the outcome of the current negotiations between the EU and UK.”

“Businesses need to get ready now, and ensure they are ready for new customs arrangements and other regulatory requirements.”