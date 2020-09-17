CRH shares slip despite rumours of Australian market entry

CRH shares fell by almost 1.5% despite the Irish building materials giant being linked with entry into the Australian market.
Reports in Australia have linked CRH with a number of construction and building groups there, particularly construction materials and roofing specialist Boral. 

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 18:46 PM
Geoff Percival

CRH said it does not comment on speculation regarding its development intentions, but it has been linked with Australia and Boral before with local reports suggesting interest back in January.

Last month, CRH paused its share buyback policy and said it has become “more cautious” about making acquisitions.

Meanwhile, British construction materials group Breedon – which owns the Lagan and Whitemountain paving, street lighting and civil engineering businesses in Ireland – is continuing to look for opportunities to expand through acquisition in Ireland.

A spokesperson said there remains a pipeline of potential acquisitions in Ireland, but integrating the recently purchased UK operations of building materials giant Cemex remains the group's top priority.

In a trading update, Breedon said it has continued to see an “encouraging” trading performance since a pick-up in demand in early May following the initial Covid lockdown restrictions.

It said the improving trend it reported for June and July, at the time of its interim results, continued into August. Revenues for the first eight months of the year topped £531m (€580m), compared to £624m for the same period last year.

With regard to the threat of further lockdowns, the spokesperson said Breedon is already dealing with local restrictions in the UK but that they are not a threat to business.

“It’s a process we simply have to manage and the same applies to Ireland. If it happens we will deal with it,” they said.

