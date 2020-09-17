Port of Cork appoints new Chief Executive

The Port of Cork has appointed Eoin McGettigan as its new Chief Executive.

McGettigan has 30 years’ experience as a senior executive in retail, wholesale and property businesses. He has held senior board positions in Musgrave PLC as Chief Executive of Supervalu Centra, Director of Dunnes Stores and Director of Reox Holdings.

He has spent the last decade providing strategic advice to a wide variety of companies. Eoin and his family have lived in Cork for over 30 years.

He replaces Brendan Keating who retired recently after 18 years of service as CEO of the port company.

The new Port of Cork chief executive Eoin McGettigan.

Port of Cork Chair John Mullins said Eoin brings a wealth of senior executive experience, leadership skills and an integral knowledge of modern supply chains and logistics.

"He joins the Port at a strategic and exciting time for the company and the Southern region," he said. "The board and all in the Port company wish him every success."

“Eoin will steward the company from the River to the Sea through the commissioning of key infrastructure in the lower harbour whilst making available former assets for critical residential and commercial development. Eoin’s property experience will be instrumental in ensuring that Tivoli will be one of the most exciting projects in the future for the company and for the City of Cork.’

Mullins also paid tribute to Brendan Keating who he said made an outstanding contribution to the Port as Chief Executive since 2002.

"Brendan has seen the Port’s Strategic Development Plan fully recognised: the acquisition of Belvelly Port Facility (formerly Marino Point), the Inner Harbour Development at Bantry Bay Port Company, the marked increase in cruise business and the commencement of construction of the €86 million Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy which will future proof the port."

"I have no doubt that Eoin will now take these projects and the business forward to further enable our growing economy."

McGettigan will take up the role on October 1 for a term of five years.