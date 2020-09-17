Next raises profit outlook on strong recent trading

Next raises profit outlook on strong recent trading

Its central guidance is for full-price sales for the rest of the year to be down 12%.

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 08:19 AM

Clothing retailer Next raised its profit outlook for the second time in two months as it reported strong recent trading.

The group, which trades from about 500 stores in the UK and Ireland and its Directory online business, said full-price sales in the last seven weeks were up 4% on last year, which it said was driven by recent cool weather and fewer overseas holidays.

Next said its central guidance now assumes a full year 2020-21 pretax profit of €330m, up from its view in July of €214m but sharply down from the €802m made in 2019-20.

The forecast profit decline reflects the impact of the coronavirus lockdown which closed its stores.

Next reported first-half profit of £9 million, with full-price sales down 33% due to the lockdown.

Shares in Next, down 12% so far this year, closed Wednesday at 6,170 pence, valuing the business at £8.2 billion.

Reuters

