Amazon plans to hire 100,000 staff in US and Canada  

Amazon said it is recruiting 100,000 more workers — the fourth hiring spree it has announced for the US this year — to keep pace with e-commerce demand that jumped during the pandemic.

The world’s biggest online retailer said the positions are for full- and part-time work in its home country and Canada, and these will include roles at 100 new warehouse and operations sites it is opening this month. The Seattle-based company employed 876,800 people as of the end of June, excluding contractors and temporary personnel.

The news reflects Amazon’s constant need for staff to pick, pack, and ship products to shoppers’ doorsteps, with a 40% revenue rise last quarter and the biggest profit in the retailer’s 26-year history.

It is rolling out automation at its newest buildings at the same time, said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment.

“We will continue to deploy technology where appropriate, starting from a safety perspective” and “where we can improve our overall operation,” said Ms Boler Davis.

She did not have comment on whether automation means fewer jobs per warehouse but said Amazon uses its systems for collaboration with people.

“We don’t look at it as an either/or."

