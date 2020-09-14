Greencoat Renewables eyes move into solar power and more European acquisitions 

State-backed wind farm operator Greencoat Renewables has said it has “a strong pipeline” of acquisition opportunities in Ireland and northern Europe.

The company is also looking to add solar energy assets to its growing wind farm portfolio.

Earlier this year, the company – which is part-owned by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund – made its first purchase outside of Ireland with the acquisition of three wind farms in France.

Greencoat, which up until summer 2019 was restricted from buying wind farm assets outside of Ireland, has long since identified Belgium, Finland, France, Germany and the Netherlands as preferred expansion target areas.

However, it has since added Denmark, Norway and Sweden to its growing list of jurisdictions in which it is keen to invest, having noticed “an attractive emerging pipeline in the Nordic region”.

Expansion will continue here, too, with the group saying it continues to view Ireland as “a very attractive market for further investment”.

"In the first six months of the year, we have continued to grow the portfolio with ongoing consolidation in Ireland and our first acquisitions on the continent – a source of significant opportunity for the company,” said Greencoat’s non-executive chairman Ronan Murphy.

"The outlook for the business remains positive with a strong pipeline for further growth both in Ireland and northern Europe," he said.

Greencoat said it will seek approval at its next general meeting to include Irish solar projects to its investment policy, having seen “the emergence of a growing pool of solar assets in Ireland”.

Greencoat said pre-tax profits for the first half of this year were slightly down at €13.3m, with revenues for the six months to the end of June flat at €66.3m.