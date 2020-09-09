New Look says future in landlords’ hands after sale process fails

New Look says future in landlords’ hands after sale process fails

New Look said its fate is in the hands of landlords who will vote on restructuring plans next week (Yui Mok/PA)

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 09:38 AM
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

High street retailer New Look has failed in attempts to secure a sale of the business, putting its future in the hands of landlords set to vote on a restructuring deal next week.

The company warned that it could be forced to consider “less favourable alternatives”, which are understood to include liquidation, if creditors do not back its proposals.

Last month, the fashion chain said it was canvassing sales interest in a bid to secure its long-term future.

However, it revealed on Wednesday that a deadline for bids passed on Tuesday without progress after no bids were made for the whole firm.

The company’s future will now rely upon securing backing from landlords for its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals, which go to a vote on September 15.

It will need at least 75% of creditors to give the deal the thumbs up for it to pass.

In August, New Look announced the CVA deal to help bring down its rent and “safeguard 12,000 jobs” at the business.

It said it is asking landlords to accept new lease contracts on its stores which are based on turnover as it battles the “challenging retail market environment”.

The move will also see New Look cut its long-term debts from €605 million to €110 million following a debt for equity swap.

New Look said it will also invest €44 million in new funding to drive its long-term growth strategy.

The company said it has received “overwhelming support” for the move from its secured financial creditors, with 100% of its credit lenders and 90% of its bondholders backing the deal.

More in this section

Ryanair cancellations Ryanair 'writes off' winter cutting target by 10 million passengers
PV 020619 Statkraft 2.JPG Statkraft Ireland buys five solar farms
pexels-kaboompics-com-6267 Over half of Irish food and drink SMEs anticipate sales drop in 2020
newlookpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices