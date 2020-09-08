Boeing failing to raise interest in 737-Max plane orders

Boeing has secured its first 737-Max order in 2020, while also recording more cancellations as customers continued to ditch orders for the grounded jets, monthly data has shown.

Boeing said it lost another 17 orders for the 737-Max jet in August, bringing the total number of cancelled orders - including those where buyers converted the Max to a different model - to 445 for this year.

Boeing delivered 13 aircraft in August, down from 18 planes a year earlier and up from four in July.

The planemaker’s first Max order this year was from Poland’s Enter Air, for two 737-8 aircraft with an option for two more jets.

Enter Air said it had reached a deal with Boeing to address the impact from the 737-Max groundings, and would defer the deliveries of Max aeroplanes it previously ordered following weak demand for air travel.

Boeing also booked three Max orders from unidentified customers.

Fresh cancellations last month include nine from Dublin-based lessor AerCap Holdings; two each from Aviation Capital and Iceland Air; one from General Electric Capital’s Aviation Services (GECAS) and three from unidentified customers.

Deliveries in the first eight months of the year sank by 68.5% to just 87 planes.

The US planemaker, already battling with the grounding of its once best-selling 737-Max jets, has been further hurt by the coronavirus crisis, which has sapped demand for new Boeing jets. Boeing delivered a record 806 aircraft in 2018, before the 737-Max crisis.

Brokerage Jefferies said last month it expects Boeing to deliver 138 aircraft in 2020, down from 380 last year.

Boeing's chief rival Airbus, meanwhile, delivered 39 jets last month while avoiding order cancellations as it battles to keep revenues flowing in a market battered by the coronavirus crisis.

August handovers comprised 35 of its A320-series narrow-body planes and four twin-aisle jets, with the overall tally down 10 from the July figure, the Toulouse-based company said in a statement.

Airbus customers to get jets in August included Gulf Air, which took its first A321neo, and Portuguese carrier Orbest, which received an initial A330-900 wide-body.

New sales remain rarities, with Airbus reporting an order for just one new plane, a corporate version of the A320.

Deferrals may pick up as the virus continues to roil the sector, with new flareups across Europe pushing carriers there to rein in already modest planes for restoring capacity.

While Airbus may be able to shore up its backlog through such measures, it risks leaving major gaps in production lines that have already seen output slashed, said Sash Tusa, an analyst at Agency Partners in London.

Airbus has been ahead of its rival in riding out the pandemic. It has generally managed to persuade airlines including EasyJet and Qatar Airways to defer deliveries rather than cancel deals outright.

-Reuters and Bloomberg