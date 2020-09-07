BoyleSports expands in North with latest buy

Retail betting firm BoyleSports has expanded its footprint in the North with the acquisition of six shops from the HughesBet chain for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see it take over six of HughesBet’s seven shops in counties Tyrone and Armagh.

All of the shops being bought will be rebranded as BoyleSports outlets.

The company counts its expansion in the North as part of its overall growth drive in the UK, where it now has more than 60 shops. Earlier this year, it acquired William Hill’s stable of 39 shops in the North.

In Britain, Boyle’s is largely focused around the midlands region, with Birmingham its main hub.

Boyle’s bought its first UK chain last year, acquiring the 13 shops under the then Wilf Gilbert brand in Birmingham before rebranding them.

Boyle's has 19 shops across Birmingham, Coventry, and Stoke, and two in the Isle of Man.

Its plan is to have around 100 regional UK shops, excluding the London area.

BoyleSports is also in the very early stages of looking at expansion opportunities into regulated international betting markets.

Such a move would see it expand its online sports betting offering, possibly through partnerships in different countries, but still under the BoyleSports brand.