Latvian airline airBaltic resumes flights to Dublin

Passengers onboard airBaltic aircraft will get complimentary basic care kits consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes
airBaltic flights between Riga and Dublin have resumed.

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 09:49 AM
Nicole Glennon

Latvian airline airBaltic has resumed flights between Riga and Dublin.

Latvia’s low-cost airline has also resumed flights to Amsterdam, Brussels, Gothenburg, Lisbon, Prague, Reykjavik, Vienna and Zurich.

Passengers onboard airBaltic aircraft will be provided with complimentary basic care kits consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic said he welcomed the decision of the Latvian government to ease travel restrictions “while maintaining the safety and health of the public as its top priority”. 

“It enables us to perform a number of additional routes vital for the connectivity of Latvia and the Baltic states,” he said.

Latvia is one of 10 countries currently on Ireland's Green List, alongside Estonia, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Norway and Slovakia.

People returning from these countries do not have to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The list was to be reviewed on a fortnightly basis, based on "the current epidemiological situation and related public health information in each location."

However, despite Ireland's high 14-day incidence rate, the list has remained unchanged for over a month. 

Earlier this week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the list will not be updated until the government publishes its new roadmap on September 13.

