Irish financial tech firm plans expansion due to further shift to contactless payments

Irish financial tech firm plans expansion due to further shift to contactless payments

The pandemic has accelerated the growth in contactless payments. Picture: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 11:02 AM
Alan Healy

The growth in contactless payments accelerated by the pandemic has seen Irish financial tech firm CleverCards announce plans for expansion hiring 30 new staff over the next six months.

The recruitment drive will see the payments company almost triple in size, as it fills roles across sales & marketing, product development and engineering.

CleverCards enables businesses to pay people instantly by simply sending a digital Mastercard via email or WhatsApp to the Apple, Samsung, Google Pay wallet in the phone of the recipient.

Kealan Lennon, CEO at CleverCards said the company originally planned to add a further 50 people in 2021, but demand for its payment technology is thriving and Covid-19 has expedited their plans. 

"This is a really exciting time to work in fintech and, for those at CleverCards, an opportunity to reimagine the way we make financial transactions.” 

Clervercards CEO Kealan Lennon said the recruitment drive will see the payments company almost triple in size
Clervercards CEO Kealan Lennon said the recruitment drive will see the payments company almost triple in size

Earlier this year CleverCards announced partnerships with Mastercard and EML Payments Plc, spring-boarding the brand’s global reach.

"The use cases for our payments platform are broad. We are expanding our sales and marketing team to bring more support to new and existing customers, while our investment in product development and engineering will allow us to continue innovating and configuring our platform to meet the unique payments needs of the market going forward.” 

The recruitment drive is being managed by tech recruitment specialists Martinsen Mayer. See www.clevercards.com/careers

Read More

Limerick’s Nualtra scores NHS diabetes contract

More in this section

NO%20FEE%20FREE%20NOW%20ECO%20BOOKING%20MX3 FREE NOW launch eco taxi option
Image One.jpg Limerick’s Nualtra scores NHS diabetes contract
Plane Stock - Isleworth - London Kerry Airport face a challenging year after making €1m profit in successful 2019
fintech

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices