Irish tech firm urges Government to use app to allow pubs reopen

Waterford-based tech firm Ordee is calling on the Government to use their crowd control GPS app to allow all pubs to reopen.

The cloud-based Ordee app allows businesses to broadcast the availability of space on their premises to patrons, alongside the venues compliance standards.

Customers can see, in real-time, what venues have available space, or have the option to virtually queue or reserve a seat, ensuring a large number of customers are not queueing outside or packed too tightly in a waiting area.

Once the user chooses a venue and arrives at the location, a notification is issued to confirm they are there and how many people are in their party. The app then updates the venue’s status accordingly.

“The major thing for the pubs, in my opinion, is the flow of people in and out, and the management of safe practices,” Ordee Co-founder Anthony Cronin said.

“Ordee will allow them to both broadcast their compliance with these practices to their customer base, show in real-time their capacity and management of it, and report out to any authorities that may require instant visibility of a venue’s compliance.”

Blackrock Hurling Club Complex in Cork have begun using the app for its club bar and restaurant.

Complex manager Conor Hurley said the app has "allowed us to bring back our customers in a safe and effortless way.”

Ordee said take-up of the app is already strong across many hospitality businesses, but small local pubs are reluctant to sign up to any new tech without knowing that it will make the difference in the Government’s eyes.

Their call for the government to consider the app comes as pubs have been given further administrative duties to ensure they are adhering to government regulations.

The new rule requiring a record of substantial meals ordered by customers, alongside the name and contact details of one person per party, to be kept on file for 28 days has come under heavy scrutiny by many including the health minister’s own backbenchers.

The rules have been labelled as ‘ridiculous,’' bureaucracy gone mad' and ‘a complete overreach’ from industry representatives while Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry described the guidelines as “Stasi” like.

While concerns have been raised about data protection issues surrounding the new rule, the Deputy Data Protection Commissioner said there is “sufficient justification” for the level of interference with the fundamental rights of an individual.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on enterprise and trade, Louise O’Reilly, said the government has failed to demonstrate how the requirement to record details of the food consumed by customers will be “of any benefit” to the management of Covid-19.

She said the rules were adding an “additional burden on a struggling sector” and all they will do is “cause further headaches for pub and restaurant staff and for the Gardaí."