PM Group eyes US buys as part of growth agenda

PM Group – the Dublin and Cork-based building project management company – is eyeing potential acquisitions in the US and mainland Europe after seeing momentum from a strong 2019 performance continue into this year despite the Covid crisis.

The group – which provides pre-construction work; like architecture, design and engineering; to industrial building projects – sees its main growth coming organically, but is not ruling out more purchases, having bought in Belgium and the UK in recent years.

“The group continues to look for acquisition opportunities in strong growth markets such as the US and mainland Europe,” it said.

PM Group said operating profit for 2019 grew by over 70% to €26.7m, while underlying fee revenue rose 23%. Overall revenue, however, fell from €406m to €344m due to a significant reduction in pass-through revenue where the group carries procurement and contract costs on behalf of clients.

The value of the group’s net assets, though, increased by 37% to €85m, which PM said underpins its capacity to invest in further development and growth.

“This year has brought an unprecedented challenge in Covid-19 and the clear priority has been to take every step possible to protect the health and safety of everyone who works across the group," said chairman Dan Flinter.

The group employs more than 2,800 people across Europe, North America and Asia and provides its construction design services to clients in the pharmaceutical, food, medical technology and manufacturing technology sectors.