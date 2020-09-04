Business movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with companies with operations in Ireland, including Berkley Group, Cubic Telecom, BSI Consulting Services, Sodexo and IQ-EQ.

Tony Tynan has been appointed to the board of Berkley Group, a Cork-based specialist recruitment consultancy. He brings more than ten years of recruitment sector experience to the board. In his eight years at Berkley Group, Tony has built high-performing recruitment teams and established himself as a trusted advisor to clients and professionals within the life science and engineering sectors. In his new appointment to the board, he will play a key part in building on the company’s excellent reputation for service and delivery to a wider audience. Paddy O’Connell, MD of Berkley, said: “Tony's appointment comes as the group is developing new service offerings and further expanding its client base into Europe.”

Marc Concannon has been appointed as chief technology officer with Cubic Telecom, supplier of IoT software solutions to automotive, agriculture, energy and transport manufacturers. He joins Cubic’s senior leadership team and will report directly to Cubic CEO, Barry Napier. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in software engineering, working as CTO for several big data companies such as Edge by Ascential, ClavisInsight and LogEntries as well as within the Cyber Security space with Rapid7. During this time, he gained extensive experience in scaling software businesses. He will play a key role in developing Cubic’s software product roadmap and innovative growth strategy. Cubic Telecom's ecosystem of revenue-generating services combines real-time analytics with global connectivity in 190 countries, always aligned to regional regulatory requirements.

Jim Rowan, former CEO of Dyson, is joining the board of PCH International, Liam Casey's product development and supply chain orchestration company. Mr Rowan was appointed as CEO at vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson in 2017 after five years as its COO. He implemented the strategy and investments that allowed the company to “pivot to digital” quickly building this into a substantial channel for the company. Prior to joining Dyson, he was COO of Research in Motion, (BlackBerry), executive vice-president of Worldwide Operations for Celestica and vice-president of operations for the Flextronics European region. He founded two successful start-ups which were acquired, after which he took positions within the expanded organisations.

Blandine Poret has been appointed as senior marketing executive at BSI Consulting Services, the business improvement company headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin. She joins BSI from Irish Exporters Association, where she was events and marketing manager. Her prior roles include managing consultant at Accenture, and operations team lead with Google. In her new global marketing role, she will operate across BSI’s three regions of EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific, promoting BSI’s consulting services as well as supporting on other key services and products across the BSI cybersecurity and information resilience portfolio. A graduate of the IAE Savoie Mont-Blanc, she holds a Masters in Event Management and a Certificate in Digital Marketing from Dublin Business School.

David Fox has been appointed as managing director of integrated facilities services provider Sodexo. The Dublin native has held several senior roles since joining Sodexo in 2011, most recently European account director for one of its global FMCG manufacturing clients. He will now focus on evolving the country strategy, incorporating the ‘Rise with Sodexo’ programme, which provides organisations with a systemic approach in adapting to the new business needs and ensuring the safety of people, which is at the forefront of Sodexo’s core values. He will report into Ireland country president Julie Ennis, who previously held the role and has now become the CEO of Corporate Services for Sodexo UK and Ireland.

Amy LeJune has been appointed as a client services director with investor services group IQ-EQ, joining its senior corporate services team. Based in London, she will drive corporate services business across UK and Ireland. The firm also has offices in Dublin. She joins from Intertrust Group, where she was business unit manager, finance. She has also held senior roles in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with with TMG Group, with Concur Technologies, and with WP Carey Inc. She started her career with KPMG in Texas, USA, and has also held roles with TPG Capital and Belo. She brings more than 20 years of accounting experience to IQ-EQ, spanning the financial services, hospitality and media industries. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds an MSc in Accounting and a BA in Business Administration from the University of Texas, Arlington.