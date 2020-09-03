Record-breaking Dublin Krispy Kreme brings in a lot of dough

That’s a lot of dough - the record-breaking Krispy Kreme doughnut store at Blanchardstown in Dublin recorded average weekly revenues of €126,769 last year.

That is according to new accounts for the Blanchardstown store which show that pre-tax profits for Krispy Kreme Ireland Ltd last year more than tripled to €1.82m.

The pre-tax profits at the company increased as revenues went up by 70% from €3.86m to €6.59m last year in the store’s first full year of operation.

The opening of the store on September 26th 2018 was greeted by a consumer mania not seen in Ireland in recent years.

There was a queue of 300 people when the store opened its doors at 7am on its first day of operation on September 26, 2018, when thousands of customers streamed through the doors during the first day to make the opening the biggest store opening for Krispy Kreme across the world at the time.

During the height of the craze for the likes of the Original Glazed doughnut, residents were posting footage on social media of cars beeping their horns while motorists waited for service in the middle of the night.

A spokeswoman for Krispy Kreme Ireland said on Thursday: “The Ireland store opening is still considered one of our most successful openings ever as a brand and continues to perform well.”

She stated: “We are proud of our long history of growth and 2019 was another successful year for Krispy Kreme enabling us to bring joy to more people than ever before.”

The rate of weekly revenues at the store more than halved last year from the 2018 average of €293,695 between September 26th and the end of that year.

With the initial hype around the store opening dying down last year, the store’s average weekly revenues had declined to €126,769.

The directors’ report states that the business “has continued to make excellent progress during the period under review”.

The Krispy Kreme spokeswoman added: “Our Original Glazed continues to be our most popular product with customers being able to enjoy this fresh hot off the line during our Hotlight Hour at 7pm daily.”

The spokeswoman stated: “We would love to expand our presence in Ireland, as soon as we are able to share any plans on this we will share any news with the Irish nation.”

The store shut down in Blanchardstown due to Covid-19 and it re-opened on May 18th.

The spokeswoman wouldn’t be drawn on what impact Covid-19 has had on the store’s revenues this year.

The company recorded a post-tax profit of €1.58m last year after paying corporation tax of €238,000.

The company’s earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) last year totalled €2.39m compared to €685,000 in 2018.

Numbers employed last year declined from 110 to 85.