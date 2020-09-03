Costa Coffee Irish jobs are safe amid UK cuts

Jobs in Costa Coffee shops across the island of Ireland will not be affected by the company’s redundancy plans.

Costa Coffee in the UK told staff that consultations, which began yesterday, could affect more than 10% of roles across the cafe chain as it looks to cut costs during continued uncertainty over when trade will fully recover due to Covid-19.

More than 1,650 staff are at risk of redundancy as the chain returns to business after closing 2,700 UK stores for six weeks during the pandemic.

A total of 2,400 Costa Coffee shops have now reopened but potential job losses are driven by “high levels of uncertainty as to when trade will recover to pre-Covid levels,” according to Neil Lake, managing director for Costa Coffee UK and Ireland.

Another spokesperson for Costa Coffee UK and Ireland said that the announcement does not impact Costa Coffee franchises in the Republic or the North. "I can confirm that today’s announcement from Costa UK is not a franchisee announcement and this will not have any effect on either Costa NI or Costa Ireland," they said.

The announcement from Costa Coffee follows Pret A Manger's decision to cut 2,800 roles as part of a restructure of its UK business.

Meanwhile, activity in Ireland's services sector grew for the second straight month in August.