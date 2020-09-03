Quinn Insurance probe ends with settlement

Former Quinn Insurance (QIL) director Kevin Lunney has reached a settlement with the Central Bank, ending a five-year investigation by the regulator into alleged financial breaches at the company.

It follows a settlement reached with another former QIL director – and former Quinn Group CEO – Liam McCaffrey last December.

The terms of the settlements have not been disclosed. The Central Bank’s potential sanctions include cautions, disqualification and fines.

Both men are currently executives with cement and plastics group Quinn Industrial Holdings – or QIH – which rose out of the collapse of the Quinn Group and is controlled by US investment funds. Mr Lunney was kidnapped and violently attacked last year as part of a campaign of intimidation and violence against QIH executives.

The regulator's QIL investigation – which went to an inquiry stage, starting in 2015 - was not related to the overall collapse of the former Quinn Group, which ultimately suffered due to huge losses on contract for difference – or CFD - investments.

Rather, it centred on QIL’s administrative and accounting procedures and focused on guarantees offered by its subsidiaries against Quinn Group loans when the latter was seeking a refinancing.

The inquiry probed allegations of Mr Lunney’s and Mr McCaffrey’s involvement in the subsidiaries that were providing the guarantees, without the knowledge of the QIL board. QIL was not required to provide guarantees on Quinn Group loans and the guarantees weakened the insurance company’s financial ability to meet claims.

Both Mr Lunney and Mr McCaffrey claimed that they were unaware of the nature of the guarantees.

A High Court challenge to the investigation and inquiry was brought by the two men which was decided in favour of the Central Bank in October 2017, with costs awarded to the Central Bank.

QIL was taken over by US insurer Liberty Mutual in 2011, a year after falling into administration with an estimated €800m hole in its balance sheet. QIL was also fined €5m by the Central Bank for not maintaining adequate solvency reserves, although that was ultimately waived as the company was in administration.

“The important take away here is that the Central Bank may use the full extent of its powers, including pursuing cases to inquiry, in order to promote compliance and high standards in financial services,” the Central Bank’s director of enforcement Seana Cunningham said.

“Robust enforcement action is central to our work in protecting consumers of financial services. As one of our first enforcement cases to go to inquiry, the conclusion of this inquiry is significant in many respects," she said.

“It demonstrates the Central Bank’s willingness to pursue cases all the way to inquiry, if merited, under the Central Bank’s Administrative Sanctions Procedure. The Central Bank also successfully defended High Court legal challenges to this investigation and inquiry process. This was a critically important outcome as the Administrative Sanctions Procedure is the key enforcement process under which we take action against firms that breach regulatory requirements and senior individuals who participate in those breaches," she said.