Ballymore and Diageo partner for Guinness Quarter project

Kildare-based Ballymore has been selected as Diageo’s partner for the development of a new urban quarter at Guinness’s St James’s Gate brewery in Dublin.

The regeneration project will see the transformation of 12.6 acres of Guinness’s iconic St. James’s Gate site into “one of the most dynamic urban quarters in Europe.”

The mixed-use development will include residential units, commercial space and public spaces. The companies are also aiming to develop the Quarter as the first Zero Carbon District in Dublin.

This will involve re-using some of the existing buildings as well as examining all available renewable energy sources and how zero energy ratings can be met.

Owned and managed by Sean Mulryan, the Ballymore Group has previously been involved in the development of Dublin Landings in the capital’s docklands and Royal Wharf in London in collaboration with Singapore’s Oxley Holdings.

Mr Mulryan said the group was “truly honoured” to have been chosen as Diageo’s development partner.

“With 40 years of experience in delivering complex urban regeneration sites, in city-centre locations across Europe, we are confident we have the team to deliver.

“St James’s Gate has over 260 years of history, and so, we have a unique responsibility to ensure that when that famous gate opens, it opens to a place synonymous with good times and memorable experiences,” he said.

Ballymore was selected following a "rigorous and thorough" search by Diageo since the scheme was announced in 2017.

“Since our announcement in 2017 we have been committed to doing it right and know that Ballymore share our vision for the future of the site,” Managing Director of Diageo Ireland, Oliver Loomes said.

Mr Loomes also said the company is committed to a long-term sustainable future for the St James’s Gate site.

“As we move into the next chapter of this 261-year-old brewery, we are very excited about the possibilities of creating a quarter that will form part of the fabric of the city for generations to come,” he said.

Mr Loomes said it is the group’s ambition to also work with the Iveagh Trust, one of Dublin’s largest social housing providers, as a partner on the project.

“Working together, Diageo, Ballymore, the local community and Dublin City Council, we will establish a new part of Dublin City for future generations, that supports Ireland’s growth economically, socially, and culturally,” he said.