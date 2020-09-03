Cork firm Blink eyes green shoots of travel recovery

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on the travel industry world-wide and has been a double-edged sword for Blink Parametric’s flight disruption solution, according to CTO Peter Bermingham.

“We were already well on track to support 3m policy holders availing of Blink Travel through our insurance partners by the end of 2020, and opportunity for our offering is always optimised when the travelling public is moving for either business or leisure," he says.

However, the company is now seeing the green shoots of travel recovery working with its partners which include BlueCross Canassurance, TuGo, Generali, Pluto, Anadolu Sigorta, and Manulife, as they respond to the increased numbers heading to airports.

With 30 years’ experience in the software industry across the fintech sector and within global technology companies, Peter co-founded Blink with CEO Paul Prendergast in 2016, leading the team transition to Blink Parametric.

“Paul and I co-founded Blink as an insurtech in 2016, having worked together for the best part of a decade," he says.

We built a globally scalable cloud-based parametric platform and we needed a product to prove its performance capability. So, we built a data-driven travel/flight disruption insurance solution that combines innovation with practical, tangible assistance and it was our flagship product that gave the platform its wings.

Wanting to demonstrate how a complex insurance product could be simplified and deliver a positive customer experience, travel was the ideal sector because of the market size and its relevancy world-wide. “Travel is a good candidate for parametric insurance because there are independent data points and existing resolution options such as flight re-booking and lounge access. This allows us to deliver real-time resolutions to customers exactly at the point they need it,” he explains.

“We are learning that with improving data sources and analysis, we can actually move to pre-empt events and reduce the impact and cost of events — just like a weather forecast prompts us to prepare flood defences. This reduces the cost of claims to insurers, and lowers the cost of premiums for consumers.”

In the traditional travel insurance model, if something unfortunate happens on a trip, the customer must sort out the issue and then provide proof to the insurer that the claim is valid — an often lengthy and involved process over extended weeks after which the customer will eventually get a cheque in the post.

Real-time solutions offer a better experience for consumers, particularly in relation to compensation.

“It’s not a great experience for the traveller. With our Blink Travel solution, once a traveller registers their flight details, Blink monitors that flight in real-time. Any flight disruption that occurs to the registered flight automatically results in a traveller being notified instantly.” Once a disruption has occurred, the traveller is immediately offered service choices ranging across an airport lounge, cash which is immediately deposited into the travellers’ bank account, through to booking and paying for a hotel, while also booking a new flight.

Travel insurance is bigger than digital music, worth $15bn (€12bn) annually but with no major technology innovation over the past 20 years making it a potentially significant sector for Blink.

“It was the obvious choice for us. There’s no doubt that we face a major turning point for the travel insurance industry as claims processing delays and system inertia are the ultimate proof that a major shift in how claims are paid is now critically important for the long-term future of the sector," Peter says.

While insurance overall has been a notoriously traditional industry, this type of real-time claims resolution is increasingly essential in a world where Covid-19 poses an ongoing threat.

“Travel is just the beginning of our story,” says Peter.

Our platform is now proven and is servicing our partner needs worldwide, so earlier this year we launched Blink Parametric and added a new suite of product and service options in addition to Travel which includes climate, energy, and IoT insurance solutions.

Similar to travel, compensation is provided when an event occurs rather than after a loss. In a parametric model, the compensation scales with the extent of the insured event, for example, a three-hour flight delay versus a six-hour delay, or a Category 4 hurricane versus a Category 5. “The specifics of the parameters and reimbursement values are determined before the cover starts. The insured doesn’t have to provide proof or observe a lengthy claims process and the insurer doesn’t need to spend resources and money on assessing claims — the data does all the hard work for everyone.”

Last month Blink Parametric earned a place among the 10 insurtechs selected to join the Lloyd’s Lab innovation accelerator programme. Joining the fifth cohort at the Lloyd’s Lab, which will focus on data and models, new insurance products and markets, Lloyd’s received more than 140 applications.

“It is a hugely significant opportunity for us. To put it in context, Lloyd’s is the world's leading specialist insurance and reinsurance market and Blink earned its place as one of just 10 insurtechs selected following a competitive ‘virtual pitch’ process that had 140 of the world’s insurance industry trailblazers vying for a place on the prestigious programme. We are going in with concepts, but this is a high-performance innovation hub. We will be doing a deep dive into market and data insights as Lloyd’s Lab will collaborate with us to accelerate product development and realisation phases by giving us market, data, modelling and testing access — so it’s like a turbo-boost for new product development. We also get to meet some of the world’s greatest thought leaders on insurance innovation so it's an honour for us to be in such company,” he says.

Covid-19 has had huge repercussions for the travel industry. Picture: PA

If Covid-19 has forced many businesses into difficult self-examination, the global disruption has jumpstarted the insurance sector in particular with a sense of urgency as providers seek fast and intuitive solutions to customer problems.

“Our parametric platform’s effectiveness in supporting increasingly Covid-19 prone, high frequency, low severity claims environments has certainly made a difference. The combination of data, mobile tech, and AI means that insurers can provide radically improved customer experiences. Not only does this benefit the customer but also provides insurers with integrated digital platforms that enable faster, cheaper and more scalable solutions and communication methods. In that regard, 2020 has certainly been a catalyst for driving change in the right direction.”

Based in Cork, Blink Parametric is part of the city and region’s growing ICT sector. “In so far as geography is relative in our industry, Cork actually punches way above its weight with a world-class ICT cluster and over 30,000 working in the sector, so we are just in the perfect place.

We are right-sized at present, but will be ready to scale up as and when we need to, and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have access to such great talent right here at home.

Covid-19 is something the world will have to continue to live with, he believes: “We are going to continue to see a rapidly changing, at times conflicting, and consistently unpredictable travel environment and similar volatility for businesses and schools, at least in the short term. But I am confident that we will also see resilience being built into our everyday activities, products, processes and services as we adapt to challenges.”