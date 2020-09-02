Uniphar set to follow up Irish buys with US and mainland Europe deals

Irish pharmacy and healthcare services group Uniphar is looking to make a number of further acquisitions in the US and mainland Europe before the end of this year.

The news follows the announcement of two acquisitions in Ireland in the form of the Hickey’s pharmacy chain and Dublin-based healthcare technology company Innerstrength. The financial details of those deals have not been disclosed.

It is understood any further acquisitions would cover the group’s three divisions of retail/supply chain, product access and commercial/clinical – which covers sales, marketing and distribution activities.

“There are opportunities the company would like to close this year which would add to its value proposition in its key growth divisions,” said a company spokesperson. "These opportunities are in both Europe and the US."

Uniphar is currently active in Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia, the Baltic states, and the Benelux countries. It also has a presence in the US through its product access division, and in particular its Durbin drug distribution business which it acquired last year.

Entry into Germany is planned in the coming months through organic means. France, Austria, Poland, and Switzerland are markets earmarked for medium-term growth.

The Hickey’s deal — which is reliant on competition approval — would add 36 pharmacies across Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wexford. Uniphar already owns the Allcare and Life pharmacy chains.

Uniphar has also reported a near 9% year-on-year increase in first-half revenues to €871.3m, with pre-tax profits up 19% at €16.4m.

It still expects to take a €5m earnings hit from the Covid disruptions this year, but also anticipates gross profit growth across all divisions.

It said it remains on course to meet its previously-stated target of doubling earnings within five years of its 2019 IPO.